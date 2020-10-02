Bay Area Politicians React to President Testing Positive For COVID-19

News that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 ripped through the country and the Bay Area, adding uncertainty to both the political and financial markets going forward.

“This is a reminder that we all have to do what we have to do to protect not only ourselves, but those around us,” said Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

But, along with good wishes, an admonishment from the Mayor of Oakland and long-time Trump sparring partner Libby Schaaf about him not taking the virus seriously enough.

"You know, I would not wish the coronavirus on anyone, and I hope Donald Trump and his wife heal and get better quickly,” said Schaaf. “It is not a surprise, though, that the organizer of super spreader rallies has contracted this disease."

Meanwhile, the news also shook the financial markets, which typically fall on uncertainty from the White House.

"You throw that into the mix, and that creates a whole new different level of uncertainty about what business the government will be able to get done in the coming weeks,” said San Francisco State University Professor John Logan.

There's more economic uncertainty because the president's diagnosis comes as the two parties were in the process of negotiating another stimulus bill, and the concern is that this will postpone those talks.