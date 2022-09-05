Thousands Without Power as Heat Wave Bakes the Bay Area

The extreme heat is causing transformers to blow across the Bay Area, leaving thousands of people without power.

PG&E said several days and nights of unrelenting heat caused one transformer in San Jose's Cambrian neighborhood to blow Sunday night, leaving more than 70 residents without power.

Resident Nisreen Baroudi received a text message from PG&E informing her that she would be without power until at least 5 p.m. Monday.

"I might have to just leave my house and go somewhere to try to stay cool," she said. "I'm worried about my dogs' health and my own health, especially over 100 degrees. I don't know what we're supposed to do to stay cool."

The outage in San Jose was one of several reported across the region Monday. Here's a look at other incidents:

Power outages reported in the Bay Area

As of 5:50 p.m. Monday, PG&E's online outage map showed significant power outages in the East Bay and the South Bay. Here's a breakdown of the outages:

Roughly 2,700 customers in the Pleasant Hill area impacted due to an outage reported at 3:55 p.m.

Over 3,300 customers in the Sunnyvale area impacted due to an outage reported at 3:50 p.m.

Over 2,100 customers in the Cupertino area impacted due to an outage reported 2:24 p.m.

Over 3,000 customers in the Morgan Hill area impacted due to an outage reported at 3:54 p.m.

Visit PG&E's outage map for latest updates.

California braces for possible blackouts

Earlier Monday, the president of California ISO, which oversees the state's electric power system, warned that the worst may be ahead.

"We have now entered the most intense phase of this heat wave," California ISO President Elliot Mainzer said. "Forecasted demand for Monday and Tuesday is at all-time record levels, and the potential for rotating outages has increased significantly."

The looming threat of more outages has left Baroudi considering a big purchase.

"This is the first time I've considered getting a generator," she said.