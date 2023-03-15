Power Outages Persist Across the Bay Area

Tens of thousands of Bay Area PG&E customers on Wednesday were bracing for their second straight night in the dark and the cold.

Downed trees were to blame for most of the outages. PG&E leaders said the utility is bringing in extra crews from outside the Bay Area to help restore power.

PG&E said because many power poles were damaged or destroyed, fixing the problem is likely to take longer than usual.

In Saratoga, Fred Omenzetter was told his power is not expected to be restored until Thursday night.

"I don’t have any food anymore," he said. "I had to throw it out. Secondly, there’s no heat."

In San Jose near Moorpark Avenue, Connie Pohl was relieved she was able to borrow a generator and space heaters from her sister.

"No way to cook anything in the house," she said. "My mom is 98 and we have a caregiver here for her, so that's concerning to me because it's so cold in the house."