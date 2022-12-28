Bay Area Residents Take Advantage of Dry Conditions to Prep for Next Storm

Many Bay Area residents used the brief break in the rain Wednesday to prepare for another round of wet weather on the way.

The Santa Clara Valley Water District added thousands of sandbags to its stations throughout the South Bay, much to the relief of Robert and Marilyn Louden of Gilroy, who live at the bottom of a hill.

"Well, the last rain storm we got flooded," Robert said. "We didn’t have flood insurance. So this time we decided to sandbag our house."

The water district said sometimes people don’t realize how beneficial it is to redirect water with sandbags.

With two storms in the forecast over the next three days, officials say people need to be careful about debris.

"We do see a lot of illegal dumping along the creek channels," Watershed Operations Department Director Jennifer Codianne said. "I think that that’s something that maybe people don’t think about, is what the impact of that looks like during these storm events."

For PG&E, the focus is on outages.

"It’s an all-hands-on-deck situation at PG&E," utility spokesperson Mayra Tostado said. "We have in-house meteorologists that are tracking the weather 24/7."