After Protecting Students From Gang Members, Brentwood Police Officer Helps Them Launch Their Musical Careers

A few months ago, Liberty High School resource officer Michael Rucker was approached by a worried administrator.

He told Rucker some of the school’s English language learning students were being regularly harassed by a group of gang members at their bus stop.

“It was every day,” Rucker recalled.

Over the next three weeks, Rucker walked with them to their bus stop and waited with them until their bus arrived, easing their worries and fears. The gang members eventually stopped showing up. Still, Rucker wasn’t quite done with the students. He had grown fond of them during their time together and wanted to do more for them.

Recalling a successful music program he ran during his time as director of the local Police Athletic League, Rucker asked their teacher if any of the students knew how to place instruments.

"She calls me an hour later with a list of these names. 'All these kids and these are the instruments that they play.' I'm like, 'Oh ok, Rucker said. The teacher then informed Rucker the students would be waiting for him the following Monday during lunch.

What began as a daily lunchtime jam session would eventually become Grupo L (the L for Liberty High School). The students, playing regional Mexican music, began drawing a crowd every day.

Eventually, Rucker convinced them to play a concert in front of his parents and then the entire school. Grupo L was a hit.

"On that Friday, the kids came out to do their show and everybody was at the senior stage. They were surrounded by hundreds and hundreds of kids. It was pretty amazing."

And it’s now expanded beyond Liberty High School. Grupo L’s played gigs throughout Brentwood and played at a community gathering in front of Chill Tea and Coffee where they were surprised with a donated check for $2,000. All of the funds going toward instruments and uniforms.

Rucker was spotted in the crowd. Smile and pride plastered on him. Observing how his meeting of the call was strung together into a symphony of kindness.

"Feel great. It's something positive,” Rucker said.