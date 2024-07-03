Bay Area group achieves impressive caking-baking (and donating) milestone

Since signing up in 2011 as a volunteer baker for Cake4Kids, Robin Wolfgram has baked more than 200 cakes.

“I think the exact number might be 204,” Wolfram said.

As impressive as that number is, though, it is just a small percentage (0.68%, to be exact) of all the cakes Cake4Kids volunteers have baked for Bay Area children since Libby Gruender founded the organization in Sunnyvale in 2010.

With the latest cake Wolfgram baked this week, that total is now an amazing 30,000.

“That’s just in the Bay Area,” Wolfram said. “When you add chapters around the country, it’s more than 65,000.

It’s quite an accomplishment for a group that, in its first year, baked all of 13 cakes.

The cakes that Cake4Kids bakers make are destined for birthday parties for underserved children, often living in shelters and foster care. The organizations working with those children reach out to Cake4Kids when there is a child with an upcoming birthday but no prospect for a cake to help celebrate it.

Wolfram and the other volunteer bakers are happy to oblige, often making theme cakes in line with the child’s interests or wishes.“I think it can change their whole perspective, their whole life,” Wolfgram said. “Hopefully it makes them think better of the world in general, that there are people that care.”