Day care teacher aids 4-year-old's quest to meet 1,000 dogs before he goes to kindergarten

Whoever gave Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz its name knew what they were talking about.

From clifftop ocean views to one of the area's most popular surf breaks, people can find their pleasure here in a variety of ways. For four-year-old Quinn Drake, however, his pleasure comes in just one form ... although many different breeds.

"What's your doggie's name?" Quinn asked as he approached dog owner after dog owner. It's all part of a quest Quinn started a couple of years ago.

"To meet a thousand dogs before I start kindergarten," Quinn said. The mission began during daily walks with his father, Aaron, around their Santa Cruz neighborhood. "He would ask every single dog owner, 'What's your doggie's name? What's your doggie's name?' Aaron said.

"My dad said, 'Let's make this into a challenge,'" Quinn said.

The goal of meeting 1,000 dogs before kindergarten might have remained just that, a goal, if not for the help of another important person in Quinn's life: his day care teacher, Jessica Alaimo.

After hearing about Quinn's quest, Jessica was all in. "I thought I need to step up here," Jessica said.

Jessica is the type of teacher who, at the end of the school day, doesn't clock out on caring about her kids. "I have a hard time not being invested," Jessica said. "I love what they do. I love what they bring and I want to be a part of it."

So, Jessica took it upon herself to go out on weekends with Quinn. They set up at Pleasure Point (a popular dog-walking spot) with a handmade sign, plenty of treats, and a notebook to record the name of each dog they meet.

Then, Jessica sits back and watches Quinn make friend after friend, both of the four-legged and two-legged variety.

"The joy that Quinn brings to people. He's so just vibrant and so genuine," Jessica said. "It's sweet to see his joy, and it's sweet to see the joy he's definitely bringing to the people.

Together, Quinn and Jessica are right on target to reach his milestone of one thousand by the time he reaches the milestone of kindergarten.

It's an early lesson in perseverance, for sure, but for Quinn, there is something else he, and the rest of us, can take away from the experience: no matter how big your dreams in life are, there are people who care about you who will help make them happen.