Dozens show up to donate at Bay Area Proud Blood Drive in San Jose

Dozens of people rolled up their sleeves in San Jose on Saturday for the annual Bay Area Proud Blood Drive.

The drive took place at the Princeton Plaza.

NBC Bay Area's Gavin Thomas has hosted the drive along with Stanford Blood Center for the past eight years.

Organizers say they have an urgent need for "Type O" blood.

However, if a person donates once, it has the potential to help three different people who need blood.

Those who participated in Saturday's event got some pretty cool perks. It included a $10 gift card to any place and be entered into a drawing to win VIP tickets for an usher concert.