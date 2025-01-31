Relying on experience from Camp Fire, Bay Area group oranizes to help LA fire victims

With over 20 years of real estate experience, Ginger Faith understands the joy of owning a home, and now the heartbreak of losing one.

Her close friend experienced this devastating loss during the Eaton Fire in Altadena.

“All you can do in that situation is say what can I do? I don't even know what to say. What can I do?” Faith said.

Determined to help, Faith turned to her Livermore community, seeking donations.

The response was overwhelming, so much so that Faith filled two U-Hauls with clothes, pet supplies and other household necessities.

“It snowballed, yeah,” Faith said.

After delivering the goods to Los Angeles, she felt compelled to do more.

She then reached out to Eric Lofholm, who had experience supporting fire survivors.

In 2018, Lofholm and his wife launched a Facebook group, “Paradise Fire Adopt-a-Family,” to connect donors with families who had lost everything in the Camp Fire in Paradise, California.

“It's an indescribable feeling of joy to make a difference for somebody like that,” Loftholm said.

Individuals willing to donate could connect directly with families who lost everything and know exactly what they need.

The Loftholms hoped to help a handful of families.

“Instead of helping 10 families, the group went viral and it became the largest social media group around the campfire,” Lofholm said. “34,000 people joined and thousands of people received help from that group.”

Faith, Loftholm and others launched the “LA Fires Adopt-a-Family” group on Facebook. While it’s still growing, families have already been matched with donors, and aid is flowing.

“You can see the rebuilding of a family and you can touch that part of you,” Faith said. “Community and helping others is the lifeblood of being a human. It's our circulation system.”