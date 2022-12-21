San Jose Family Shows Kindness During Holiday Season To Hard-Working Delivery Drivers

Like many home healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Anna Acol-Acol found herself out of a job.

But the closed door opened another one up – her front door to be exact.

Anna started a mail-order business inside her home and had delivery drivers coming every day. With their daily visits, she began to realize the dedication and hard work they put forth.

"I come from a poor country, right? Which is the Philippines so I know struggle,” said Anna. “I know they have a family because they are working so hard. One time I talked to them, 'Oh it was 7:30 and you're still,' and she said 'I'm working until 9 o'clock."

So, this holiday season, Anna has been setting up a waist-high bookshelf on her front porch packed to the brim with cookies, chips, and soda: easily portable items for drivers to enjoy while making their rounds. Anna wants them to know how grateful she is for all their hard work.

“Every day and especially now with this holiday I've been seeing these people lifting heavy boxes, carrying more than 10 or 20 boxes,” said Anna.

Without their services, Anna wouldn’t be able to run a business, but it’s also in recognition of the added stress and workload they receive from the holidays.

“Whether it's farmworker or grocery worker, the delivery driver we have to say thank you for them because they are working for their families, too and they have to,” said Anna. “Living here is not as easy as 1,2,3. It's always a struggle for everybody. Whether you're a big worker, small worker, it's always about struggling,” said Anna.

Getting her four children into the habit of showing gratuity is a also key component of why Anna does it.

"That's what I want my kids to see and for them to say thank you for these people,” said Anna.

The Acol-Acol porch is filled with refreshing and enjoyable on-the-go snacks and a foundation for compassion.

"They are good people so for me I told my kids we have to step up and let them know how grateful we are for them,” said Anna.