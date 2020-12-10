Bay Area Proud

San Jose Teen Discovers Talent For Macaroon-Making, Uses It To Help Charity

For Mother's Day this year, Shrobana Sengupta got ambitious about a gift for her mom. Sheltering at home had given Shrobana a lot of time on her hands and she decided to try her hand at making macaroons.

She says the first batch turned out surprisingly good. It gave Shrobana the confidence to try it again. And again. And again.

She got so good, word spread among her family and friends and people started asking Shrobana to bake macaroons for them. And they were willing to pay.

Shrobana, who has always tried to help out local charities, decided this would be a great way to raise money for them. So far this year, she has raised money for a number of charities but lately has focused on one: Sunday Friends.

The long-time South Bay non-profit provides a variety of services for low income families. Shrobana has teamed with Sunday Friends to raise $15,000 to purchase 50 laptops for remote learners whose families don't own computers.

To learn more about Shrobana's macaroons and her fundraising: https://www.facebook.com/MerakiXbyShrobana

Bay Area Proud
