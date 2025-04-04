Seaside Animal Control officers proves dedication to job with 7-week pursuit of wayward rooster

Even though Alex Kjellgren has been the Animal Control Officer for the city of Seaside for less than two years, he is already a well-known figure around town.

That tends to happen when one patrols the city streets with a therapy dog named Bear, and an African Grey Parrot named Jazzy.

The trio put a very friendly face on a job not always associated with one.

“A lot of people, when they see Animal Control think, ‘Oh no, they’re going to take my dog,’” Kjellgren said. “I'm just here to say hi. I actually just want to pet your dog.”

Kjellgren’s love of animals began decades before joining the force. He worked as a veterinary tech and volunteered at a nature center, among a handful of other positions that kept him close to animals.

During his childhood in Sweden, he tried to bring home every animal he could catch while sailing with his family. “Like ‘Mom, can we keep this one?’ ‘No, put it back. I don't like snakes, I don't like lizards,’ ” Kjellgren said.

However, Kjellgren’s latest catch demonstrated his commitment to animal control.

Two months ago, he received a call about a loose rooster in a Seaside neighborhood. Where the bird was waking people up much earlier than they would like. Besides disturbing resident’s sleep, roosters are illegal within city limits and could pose a hazard for drivers.

What followed was weeks of Kjellgren relentless pursuit of the rooster: chasing, trying to catch and failing repeatedly.

“I'm a goofy guy, so I don't mind being silly. But I'm here to capture this rooster and I don't really care who sees me,” Kjellgren said.

Neighbors often spotted Kjellgren scrambling after the bird in all sorts of awkward situations

“I'm pretty sure there's a video on YouTube or Facebook of me running down the street with a net,” Kjellgren said.

The breakthrough came in late March when a neighbor helped Kjellgren chase the rooster into a yard with a small pond. When the bird’s feathers got wet, it could no longer fly away.

“I finally was able to just do the Hail Mary of throwing my net … I just dove after him. I'm like, ‘I got you, and I'm not letting go,’ ” Kjellgren said.

The rooster now lives in a rescue in the countryside, far from disturbing the peace of the Seaside neighborhood.

Since then, Kjellgren has continued to serve his community, both the residents of Seaside and the animals.

“I care very much about the animals. I take that part on soberly. I'm in charge of the animals in the city, and I want the best for them. I just want the animals to be healthy and happy,” Kjellgren said.