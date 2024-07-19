South Bay personal trainer helps client with Down syndrome achieve bodybuilding dream

Samuel Hinojosa was in his early 20s when he began going to the gym with his father, Daniel, about a decade ago. It was there that the young man with Down syndrome first noticed Mike Shmakov. Shmakov was a personal trainer at the same gym as well as a bodybuilder.

Hinojosa, who had long admired bodybuilders, knew immediately who he wanted to work with. “I told my father I wanted this guy to be my trainer,” Hinojosa said.

While Hinojosa was sure, Shmakov was not. He was worried he didn’t know enough about working with clients with special needs to do a good job.

“That day I went home and I went online and read and learned and picked up some books,” Shmakov said. “Basically I wanted to learn as much as I could about working with clients who have Down syndrome in a fitness setting.” Reassured by what he had learned, Shmakov agreed to train Hinojosa.

The pair worked together for years, focusing on transforming Hinojosa’s body not only through weight training but through nutrition and discipline as well.

“I have high expectations,” Shmakov said, “but he blew past my expectations.”

Schmakov went above and beyond the expectations of a trainer, dedicating time and effort to adapt to Hinojosa’s learning style.

After years of training together, Shmakov decided Hinosoja was ready to participate in his first competition. Skmakov searched for a bodybuilding contest that catered to people with special needs but had trouble finding one. Rather than giving up, Shmakov decided to enter Hinojosa in the very same competition he had once competed in, one run by the National Physique Committee.

Hinosoja admits he was a “packet of nerves” before getting on stage but once he took his place on stage beside all the other competitors, Shmakov said he looked right at home.

“He came out and he hit every pose. He smiled, he flexed, he did everything exactly how he's supposed to do,” Shmakov said.

Hinojosa’s dream was made possible because of Shmakov’s unwavering support.

“I'm really happy for him. I feel like we still have work to do,” Shmakov said. “He has the potential to be much better if he applies that mindset and that discipline on a continuous basis.”