Was There an Earthquake in the Bay Area Just Now?

Recent Bay Area Quakes

This map shows all earthquakes near the San Francisco Bay Area for the past 24 hours. The darker blue circle shows the range we're filtering for.

Tiny, mostly unnoticeable quakes happen all the time in this part of the state. Some spots on the map will have several small quakes layered on top of one another. Zoom in for more detail.

Any big earthquake is a reminder that it is something that lives under our feet every day and we need to be ready for it.