Bay Area weather: High surf warning continues into Tuesday as rain returns

The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers of dangerous conditions along Bay Area coastlines, where breaking waves up to 40 feet are expected to start the week.

Rough seas, high surf, rip currents, sneaker waves and coastal flooding are expected through Tuesday at all beaches along the Pacific Coast, forecasters said.

"Expect large westerly swell with breaking waves of 30 to 35 feet, including breakers near 40 feet at favored spots such as Mavericks," the weather service said.

A high surf warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday. That means everyone should stay out of the water and off of jetties, piers and other waterside structures. Beachgoers are warned never to turn their backs on the ocean.

A storm system is forecast to arrive late Monday and bring rain to the region through the day on Tuesday. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected for most of the Bay Area and parts of the Central Coast.

The forecast for Christmas Day is expected to be dry and partially sunny, although hazardous marine and beach conditions will persist, the weather service said.