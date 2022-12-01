Many Parts of Bay Area Get Inch of Rain or More From Storm System

Many parts of the Bay Area got an inch of rain or more from a storm system that came through the region late Wednesday and Thursday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Some parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains had about 1.5 to 2 inches of rain as of Thursday afternoon, while 1.78 inches of rainfall were measured near Samuel P. Taylor State Park in Marin County, according to NWS meteorologist Crystal Oudit.

It's been raining since last night, but how much has fallen? Here's a 12 hour recap ending at 10 AM. These numbers will ultimately change since it's still raining. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/xGgNJ6GUzO — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 1, 2022

Parts of the East Bay also received more than an inch of rain, but the weather system had already moved through much of the region by the afternoon, Oudit said.

The rain was mostly beneficial, with no major flooding reported, although there were isolated problems here and there, such as a downed tree on Mission Street in San Francisco that took down Muni overhead lines and a light pole.

Friday is supposed to be mostly dry in the Bay Area, but rain is supposed to return to the region by the weekend, with most areas forecast to receive a half-inch or less, according to the weather service.