Entire Bay Area Got an Inch or More of Rain Between Saturday and Sunday

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Sunday nearly all the Bay Area received at least an inch of rain during a 24-hour period between Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The highest totals came from the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia mountains, exceeding eight inches. Santa Cruz received 3-4 inches, while Cloverdale and Hollister received 2-3 inches. Santa Rosa, Napa, San Francisco, San Jose and Livermore all received 1-1.5 inches. Concord received 1.5-2 inches.

Those totals didn't count Sunday afternoon or overnight into Monday, when smaller amounts are expected, the NWS said.

Check out these updated rain totals from the past 24 hours. Most of us got a good soaking rain! Rain chances continue tonight before tapering off during the first half of Monday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/uzwrx8T9nb — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 12, 2022