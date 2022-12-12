Entire Bay Area Got an Inch or More of Rain Between Saturday and Sunday

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Sunday nearly all the Bay Area received at least an inch of rain during a 24-hour period between Saturday and Sunday mornings.
The highest totals came from the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia mountains, exceeding eight inches. Santa Cruz received 3-4 inches, while Cloverdale and Hollister received 2-3 inches. Santa Rosa, Napa, San Francisco, San Jose and Livermore all received 1-1.5 inches. Concord received 1.5-2 inches.
Those totals didn't count Sunday afternoon or overnight into Monday, when smaller amounts are expected, the NWS said.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News