bay area weather

Bay Area Rainfall Totals: See How Much Rain Fell During Post-Christmas Storm

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

A post-Christmas storm delivered a generous gift to the Bay Area: rain – and lots of it.

Mount Tamalpais in Marin County led the way, picking up a whopping 6 inches of rain as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda reported, citing preliminary data.

Other North Bay locations like Santa Rosa and Napa as well as spots in the Santa Cruz Mountains received about 3 inches or more.

Lower elevation rainfall totals ranged from about three-quarters of an inch in Antioch to nearly 2.5 inches in Oakland.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Check out the graphic below for a detailed look at Bay Area rainfall totals.

Don't put away those umbrellas and rain jackets just yet. More rain is in the forecast later this week.

For the latest forecast and weather updates, visit NBC Bay Area's weather page.

bay area weather 3 hours ago

Forecast: Flood Watch and Wind Advisory

severe weather 10 hours ago

Buffalo Faces More Snow After Deadliest Storm in Decades

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherBay Areabay area storm
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us