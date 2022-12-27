A post-Christmas storm delivered a generous gift to the Bay Area: rain – and lots of it.

Mount Tamalpais in Marin County led the way, picking up a whopping 6 inches of rain as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda reported, citing preliminary data.

Other North Bay locations like Santa Rosa and Napa as well as spots in the Santa Cruz Mountains received about 3 inches or more.

Lower elevation rainfall totals ranged from about three-quarters of an inch in Antioch to nearly 2.5 inches in Oakland.

Check out the graphic below for a detailed look at Bay Area rainfall totals.

Preliminary rain totals approaching 1pm. Tops regionally through Sonoma County and Mt Tam now 6.02" Many sites near the Santa Cruz mountains in the 3"-5" range as well - upslope mtn areas that a significant rain rates/hr atmospheric river boost #CAwx 12/27/2022 @CW3E_Scripps pic.twitter.com/h9T8TFixuk — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) December 27, 2022

Don't put away those umbrellas and rain jackets just yet. More rain is in the forecast later this week.

Next up some rain Wed evening into Thursday, heavier rain esp North Bay later Friday into Saturday will lead to additional rises and likely more localized flooding on area creeks and streams. Wednesday will provide a mostly dry day to prepare. (2/2) #CAwx 12/27/2022 https://t.co/YgxuHlV2My pic.twitter.com/wtFEHJw3Nw — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) December 27, 2022

For the latest forecast and weather updates, visit NBC Bay Area's weather page.