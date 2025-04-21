Pope Francis

Bay Area reacts to death of Pope Francis

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

With Pope Francis's death, the scheduled Easter Monday Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral in San Francisco took on new significance and reflection of both the joy of life and the darkness of death.

News of the pope's death shocked many of the attendees Monday morning, including a woman who grew emotional as she talked about watching Pope Francis just last week.

Brother Victor Kenneth of Sacred Heart Prep, a Catholic school in San Francisco, said a large part of Pope Francis's legacy was moving forward.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

Pope Francis
