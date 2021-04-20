Live Blog: Bay Area Reacts to Verdict in Derek Chauvin Trial

The jury reached a verdict Tuesday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin was found guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests and demonstrations across the country.

In the Bay Area, several businesses have taken initiative and decided to board up windows and doors ahead of possible demonstrations.

Here's a breakdown of the charges Derek Chauvin is facing and an explanation of what jurors had to consider to make a decision.

Below is a look at the latest updates and local reaction across the Bay Area.

Tuesday, April 20

San Francisco Mayor London Breed took to Twitter after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges.

"This verdict does not bring back the life of George Floyd," Mayor Breed said. "What this verdict does reflect is that the tide is turning in this country, although still too slowly, toward accountability and justice." Read her full statement below.

California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed his sentiments via Twitter as well and said "we must continue our work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society."

George Floyd would still be alive if he looked like me. That must change.



No conviction can repair the harm done to the Floyd family, but today’s verdict provides accountability.



Now, we must continue our work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 20, 2021

NBC Bay Area's Melissa Colorado in Oakland tweeted Oakland Police Department's Chief Armstrong reassured businesses that security will be in place ahead of possible protests and demonstrations.

Today, @oaklandpoliceca Chief Armstrong reassured businesses that OPD is monitoring any protests or demonstrations that may happen tonight & throughout the week. Along Broadway, artists continue to beautify downtown #Oakland with vibrant murals. @nbcbayarea #DerekChauvinVerdict pic.twitter.com/NvPc82tyCH — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) April 20, 2021

As the world awaits #DerekChauvinVerdict today, @oaklandpoliceca Chief Armstrong visited businesses along Broadway that are boarded up. The chief says California National Guard is on standby, in case OPD needs their help. Chief is asking people to remain peaceful @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/W0RSpPufUw — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) April 20, 2021

In San Francisco, barricades are up surrounding City Hall. Take a look below.

In San Jose, Police Chief Anthony Mata said via Twitter the Police Department is "committed to ensuring the safety of individuals" that may gather after the announcement of the verdict. "Our foal is for everyone to be safe while exercising their 1st Amendment rights."

Our goal is for everyone to be safe while exercising their 1st Amendment rights. pic.twitter.com/lLxskrfuzj — Anthony Mata (@SJPDChief_Mata) April 20, 2021

Businesses in Redwood City, out of precaution, boarded up doors and windows ahead of possible demonstrations.

Boarded windows at this Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Redwood City as a precaution before the verdict was announced today in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. He was convicted on all charges in the death of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/X4DN5O9wwM — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) April 20, 2021

The San Francisco 49ers took to Twitter to express their support of the verdict and said "we still have a long way to go in the equitable treatment of communities of color."