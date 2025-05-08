Bay Area reacts to election of first American pope

Catholic churches and their parishioners across the Bay Area reacted Thursday to the election of American Robert Francis Prevost as the new pope.

The choice of an American cardinal with roots in Peru was very well received at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in San Jose.

As the women of the church celebrated Mother’s Day early, they told NBC Bay Area they hoped Pope Leo XIV would follow in Pope Francis’s footsteps in his care for the immigrant communities and women.

Oscar Cantù, Bishop of the San Jose Diocese, said the pope is a good choice for the Bay Area.

"Given that he is American-born, that he was a pastor in Latin America, that we have so many Latin Americans here and a lot more recent immigrants from South America, I’m sure ... there will be a strong connection with the Bay Area," he said.

At Saint Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco, there was a wide range of reaction – surprise, relief and some cautious optimism – but everyone NBC Bay Area talked to said they're happy to have a new pope and looking forward to learning more about who he is and what kind of leadership he'll provide.

"What I saw in his face today is a man with a heart," Father Kevin Kennedy said.

Local reaction also included remarks from leaders of St. Catherine's Church in Morgan Hill, Saint Mary's College in Moraga, and Santa Clara University.

"We have been waiting for this. We truly believe that it is chosen by the Holy Spirit," said Father Gerardo Menchaca of St. Catherine Church. "And he’s the first American pope, so for us who live in the United States, it’s a very exciting thing. It’s wonderful, wonderful news.”

