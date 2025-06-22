Bay Area communities react to US strikes at Iranian nuclear sites

Many in the Bay Area are watching the news closely of the strikes the US carried out at three Iranian nuclear sites.

"While we all hope there will not be American forces on the ground in Iran and things ultimately find themselves to an off ramp, it remains very unclear what that off ramp is," noted Andrew Reddie, an associate research professor of Public Policy at UC Berkeley and the faculty director of Berkeley's Risk and Security Lab.

Reddie said the U.S.'s direct involvement is clear in the conflict between Israel and Iran. Reddie thinks that following this attack by the US, the big concern will be for the roughly 40,000 American troops stationed in the Middle East.

"Those at greatest risk are American service men and women abroad; it's very, very hard to defend a disparate set of military bases," he noted.

For the many Iranian Americans who live in California, there have been a range of reactions to this military action by the U.S.

"What is overwhelmingly the emotion for me, is we have been warning the West about what is going to happen," said Hamid Azimi, a volunteer with the group Iranian American Community of Northern California.

Azimi, who immigrated to the US from Iran in the late 1970s, said he is also worried about his family, whom he has been unable to reach for the past three days. Several Iranian Americans told NBC Bay Area they believe internet access has been shut down for people in Iran presently.

"The policy of appeasement is not going to help my family, which is stuck in Tehran right now," Azimi said.

Azimi and his group want to see global powers push back against Iran's current leadership and policies, and to support Iranian movements for democracy.

Arzhang Kalbali of Milpitas, who also immigrated from Iran to the US around the time of the Iranian Revolution, told NBC Bay Area of this moment, "It's a very hard time."

Kalbali noted that American taxpayer dollars are going towards the US military actions we are seeing unfold.

"Whatever happens, I strongly feel I am directly responsible for that," he said.

"I feel that whatever we do, each and every American citizen is responsible," he continued.

Kalbali noted that there is a range of perspectives among the Iranian Americans he's spoken with about what should happen next.

At least four protests have been planned by different groups in response to the US strikes in Iran in the Bay Area on Sunday.

One protest by the group Bay Area 4 Iran is billed as a demonstration standing "with the Iranian people in their fight against the Islamic Republic." Another protest, organized by many groups under the Answer Coalition, is billed as saying "NO to yet another war." The protests are planned for San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.