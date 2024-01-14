MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

Bay Area remembers Martin Luther King Jr. with day of service

By Christie Smith

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday and the federal holiday celebrates the birthday of the civil rights leader. For many, it’s a chance to be active in their community.

In Vallejo Sunday, people were digging, lifting and planting was in celebration of the holiday. This was part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Grove ceremony near city hall. The event was scheduled for Saturday, but pushed a day due to the rain.

“We’re out here trying to get Cal Maritime students to participate and give back to Vallejo,” said Sofia Gomez.

Gomez was one of nine students who volunteered Sunday from the Community Engaged Learning Center at Cal Maritime. The goal was to plant 50 trees as the legacy grove is established, it was funded through a grant.

On Monday around the Bay, there are going to be different events, including marches, rallies, and cleanups.

