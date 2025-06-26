Big cities across the country are getting hit particularly hard with rental prices moving higher.

In the Bay Area, San Francisco rental prices are rising more than 12% from this time last year.

Many in the Bay Area, especially young people, are choosing to rent even with higher prices because it is still more accessible than making a down payment on a home.

Business and tech reporter Scott Budman takes a closer look at the local housing market. Watch his segment in the video above.