Big cities across the country are getting hit particularly hard with rental prices moving higher.
In the Bay Area, San Francisco rental prices are rising more than 12% from this time last year.
Many in the Bay Area, especially young people, are choosing to rent even with higher prices because it is still more accessible than making a down payment on a home.
Business and tech reporter Scott Budman takes a closer look at the local housing market. Watch his segment in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
SIGN UP