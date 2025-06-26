Bay Area Housing

Bay Area housing: San Francisco rent prices jump 12%

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Big cities across the country are getting hit particularly hard with rental prices moving higher.

In the Bay Area, San Francisco rental prices are rising more than 12% from this time last year.

Many in the Bay Area, especially young people, are choosing to rent even with higher prices because it is still more accessible than making a down payment on a home.

Business and tech reporter Scott Budman takes a closer look at the local housing market. Watch his segment in the video above.

