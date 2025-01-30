Here's why rent prices continue to climb in the Bay Area

The latest numbers show Bay Area rents are among the highest in the nation.
Steady job growth in the area coupled with a rise in the number of companies bringing people back to the office are contributing to the inflated rent prices.
The Bay Area already featured an impacted housing market, which is bringing more and more people into the local rental market.
NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman breaks it all down in his video report above.
