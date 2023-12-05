Bay Area rents: 1-bedroom apartments averaging over $3,000 in Mountain View, Palo Alto and Cupertino

New average prices to rent a one-bedroom apartment will cost you over $3,000 a month in Mountain View, Palo Alto and Cupertino, according to numbers released this week by Zumper.
San Francisco in the latest numbers show the average one-bedroom apartment in the city is going for $2,970.
NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman has been tracking the numbers and says they vary by geography. He takes a closer look and discusses the housing market in the video above.
