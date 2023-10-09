Oakland

Bay Area rent prices continue to drop. Here's why

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some good news for people looking to rent in the Bay Area, especially in Oakland.

Rental prices in the region are cooling after a long stretch of rent prices going up. Among America's 100 biggest cities, the biggest drop when it comes to rental prices is in Oakland.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman joins Raj Mathai to discuss and explain why rent prices are on the decline. Watch in the video above.

This article tagged under:

OaklandMaking It in the Bay
