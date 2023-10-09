Bay Area rent prices continue to drop. Here's why

Some good news for people looking to rent in the Bay Area, especially in Oakland.
Rental prices in the region are cooling after a long stretch of rent prices going up. Among America's 100 biggest cities, the biggest drop when it comes to rental prices is in Oakland.
NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman joins Raj Mathai to discuss and explain why rent prices are on the decline. Watch in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.