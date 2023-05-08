Bay Area Housing

Here's Why Rent Prices Are Reaching New Highs in Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Bay Area rent numbers are out and they are higher than the region has seen in a long time.

Local rent tracker Zumper released the average one-bedroom monthly rent for the Bay Area showing the Peninsula has shot to the top.

Mountain View's average one-bedroom rent is now $3,200 a month. In San Francisco, a typical one-bedroom spot will cost $3,000 a month.

Rents are high because people are being called back into the office couple with a lack of housing inventory.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.

This article tagged under:

Bay Area Housing
