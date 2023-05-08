Here's Why Rent Prices Are Reaching New Highs in Bay Area

New Bay Area rent numbers are out and they are higher than the region has seen in a long time.

Local rent tracker Zumper released the average one-bedroom monthly rent for the Bay Area showing the Peninsula has shot to the top.

Mountain View's average one-bedroom rent is now $3,200 a month. In San Francisco, a typical one-bedroom spot will cost $3,000 a month.

Rents are high because people are being called back into the office couple with a lack of housing inventory.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.