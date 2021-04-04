Bay Area Residents Celebrate Easter as COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

Last year, Easter Sunday looked much different for churchgoers amid the pandemic.

This year, many attended St. Mary’s Cathedral in San Francisco.

“Being very devoted Christians, we are lucky to be here today to celebrate easter. I it’s a given us a hope that everything will be fine,” said San Francisco resident Jose Manuel.

“We still wear masks and practice social distancing inside the church,” said San Francisco resident Carlo Reinares.

People’s temperatures were checked at the door and with the city now in the orange tier. The church could be filled to 50 percent capacity.

In Walnut Creek, Gemma Wilson and her family came to the Ruth Bancroft garden, where kids took part in a scavenger hunt. The easter bunny was even in attendance.

“I been searching for the activities for easter and I went online,” said Wilson. “To come out and do something with the family feels really great.”

During Ruth Bancroft Garden’s event, there was plenty to see and do it was at limited capacity and sold out quickly.

“The first time we opened to the public it was very popular and then last year we couldn’t do it, so this is just our second annual easter hunt,” said Tracy Fletcher with Ruth Bancroft Garden.

Kwansah Madani brought his daughter Kaya. He’s was cautious but he said he saw progress toward a new normal.

“A year ago, to now is night and day. It’s good to see that we’ve been steadfast in trying to get to a vaccine it’s been good,” he said.