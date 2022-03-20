Bay Area Residents Celebrate Holi, Nowruz

While Sunday is widely known by many as the first day of spring, with the spring equinox occurring at 8:33 a.m. PST, it is also a time of celebration for Persians and those of Asian Indian descent.

Persians honor a holiday this time of year called Nowruz, which is celebrated in many countries having Persian cultural influence, including Iran, Iraq, India, Afghanistan and parts of Central Asia.

Nowruz, which means "new day, " marks the arrival of spring and the first day of the year in Iran.

Another spring holiday celebrated this weekend by thousands of Bay Area residents is Holi, also known as the festival of colors, celebrating spring, love, and new life. Revelers enjoy it by singing, dancing and adorning themselves with powder paint and by throwing colored water.

At a large event in San Jose Saturday hosted by the Association of Indo Americans, San Jose Police Chief posted on Twitter photos of thousands of happy residents looking like they had been doused in a rainbow.

Celebrating the Indian festival of 'Holi' with our community in downtown SJ. Thanks to the Association of Indo Americans for your support! pic.twitter.com/tTgstWhbe2 — Anthony Mata (@SJPDChief_Mata) March 20, 2022

Holi is considered the second biggest Hindu festival after Diwali, and the celebrations continue today at many South Bay and Peninsula locations.