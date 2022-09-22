Bay Area Residents Gather for Memorial After Woman Dies in Police Custody in Iran

Hundreds gathered at Stanford’s White Memorial Plaza Thursday to support those silenced by a massive internet blackout in Iran, as thousands protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini, died in custody of Iran’s morality police over strict hijab rules while visiting Tehran.

A Bay Area woman, who didn’t want to share her name to protect her family still living in Iran told NBC Bay Area Thursday that what’s happening in her country is a fight for freedom, a fight for human rights.

“It could be my sister, it could be my cousin, it could be one of us," she said.

People have been organizing events like the memorial at Stanford University to create awareness, as Iran curbs the internet access to quell the deadly protests, that have taken the life of at least nine people, and prevent videos from surfacing.

“For revolution we need many things, for now the Iranian people doesn't have a voice that's the first thing that’s the main thing, other than that we have to make sure everyone knows about what’s happening,” said Kamran Amintaheri, organizer of the event.

Organizers of Thursday's event spread the word with music, candles and messages of solidarity and dozens are showing up and supporting any way they could.

“They’re just shooting into the crowd, kids are dying what can you do, what else can we do except to just come out and bring this to the national level,” said Gita Kashani, who attended the event.

