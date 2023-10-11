Bay Area residents jump into action to send help to those caught in Israel-Hamas war

There are local efforts here in the Bay Area to help those who are trying to survive this newest war between Israel and Hamas, and the help is directed to people in both Israel and in Gaza.

At least 2,000 people are dead and survivors need all the help they can get.

“I was born and raised in Shalom which is the south of Israel near Gaza,” said Esti Shohat Rosenfeld.

When Rosenfeld’s shock finally wore off, she jumped into action in her volunteer work with UnXeptable -- a grassroots organization that began in the Bay Area nine months ago.

The organization shifted its focus to aid for survivors when Hamas struck.

“We managed in these last four days to collect and send tons of equipment from JFK using Amazon Wish List to Israel,” said Rosenfeld.

Collections of toiletries, tactical gear, even sleeping bags have piled up in duffle bags ready to ship at airports across the country and world.

They say that while aid is important, they’re also hoping, “To put as much pressure on the Hamas terror organization to release the kids, the babies, the women, the men, the soldiers who were kidnapped brutally into Gaza,” said Offir Gutelzon of UnXeptable.

Gaza is where The Burger Shop owner Ahmad Tarin wants to focus on. Using his skills in the kitchen to raise money for the people there, at a pop-up in Hayward Thursday evening.

“I am a Muslim and in Islam there is a saying of the prophet peace be upon him that the Muslim nations are like one body so if one part of the body is in pain the whole body is in pain,” said Tarin.

The UN said Wednesday an intensifying Israeli siege has cut off supplies of water, food, and power for people in Gaza, and even before the current war, only 5% of residents had access to clean drinking water.

“Seeing the images from other there and seeing the little children, fearful, scared, injured, it kind of like, it breaks my heart to see that,” said Tarin.

Both sides choosing light for the people trying to escape death, every day right now.

The Burger Shop pop-up Thursday in Hayward will also go towards those impacted by the deadly Afghanistan earthquakes.

UnXeptable is planning a rally called Bring Them Home at Civic Center on Friday.