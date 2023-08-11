Maui resident from SF focused on bringing help to island; South Bay family trying to get home

A San Francisco native who's now a Maui resident is eager to bring help back to the fire-ravaged island. Meanwhile, a South Bay family forced to flee from the flames is eager to return home to the Bay Area.

As fire began to spread across Maui, Ashley Savageau and her family found themselves desperate to get off the island.

"We have two little kids," she said. "Just doing a family trip before school started."

With power out and cell towers damaged, the family from Campbell climbed a hill to try to get service to book a flight home. They then navigated a narrow road to get close to the airport.

"This very, extremely narrow one lane but two direction road through the north side of the island, and we had about half a tank of gas," Savageau said.

They managed to safely settle into a Kapalua hotel and have plans to fly back to the Bay Area this weekend.

"We're still going to try to leave as soon as we can and hopefully free up some of these rooms for other people who need them more than us," Savageau said.

Maui chef Jason Raffin is back in the Bay Area with nothing.

"I currently have lost literally everything," he said. "I escaped with just the clothes on my back and a backpack filled with five knives and my passport."

The San Francisco native was at Outside Lands on Friday raising money and collecting food to bring back to the island.

"I'm meeting with a bunch of different companies here and some of my friends that are connected to some of the tech industry," he said. "Honestly, I just need more connections. I need more meetings, more support."