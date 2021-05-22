Bay Area Residents Report Mysterious Lights in the Sky

People across the Bay Area reported seeing a line of mysterious lights moving across the night sky Saturday.

Calls flooded into the NBC Bay Area newsroom just after 10 p.m., as many viewers reported seeing a string of objects in the night sky above the Bay Area.

Viewer Jared Katzman posted a video of the lights on his Twitter page. Viewer Alexia Ayala also posted a video of the lights.

The lights were seen in several Bay Area cities including San Jose and Redwood City.

So, what exactly were those lights in the sky? According to NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda, the lights were the Starlink satellites.

