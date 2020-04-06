coronavirus

Bay Area Restaurants Getting Hit by Burglars During Coronavirus Pandemic

By Marianne Favro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Bay Area restaurants, already seeing a devastating drop in business during the shelter-at-home order, are now getting hit by burglars.

Someone smashed a window and broke into Jack Holder's in San Jose over the weekend, days after they provided free meals to more than 200 first responders.

“The initial reaction is anger, you’ve been violated,” said owner Dan Holder. “You do something nice for the community and then some lowlife breaks into your business.”

Local

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Coronavirus Q&A With Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Finding Homes for Shelter Animals During Pandemic

The thieves stole tablets that linked the restaurants to DoorDash, a lifeline for a business surviving entirely on to-go orders.

“All our restaurants are down at least 80%,” said Hodler. 

A burglar also broke into Loft Bar and Bistro in Downtown San Jose Friday morning. Straling alcohol and electronics and causing an estimated $5,000 in damage.

“I’ve already had to lay off 70% of employees. This is like rubbing salt in the wound,” said owner Kam Razavi.

Some restaurant owners feel they are being targeted now because there are few witnesses around and they are one of the few businesses still operating during the shelter-at-home order.

In the East Bay, burglars recently broke into Slow Hand BBQ in Pleasant Hill grabbing a cash register.

“It contributes to the fear and vulnerability we already feel, it’s awful,” said owner Maureen Bullotta.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us