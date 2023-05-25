5 Bay Area Restaurants Featured in Yelp's Top 100 Burgers in America List

Looking for your next burger? Yelp is out with its list of the best burgers in America, and five Bay Area restaurants made the cut.

KoJa Kitchen in Berkeley checked in at No. 10 on Yelp's Top 100 Burgers in America list. The Korean-Japanese restaurant serves up their KoJa Burgers on buns made from rice with proteins like Korean barbecue short rib, beef or chicken.

Yelp Elite Austin W. wrote the following review: "KoJa Kitchen has really made a name for themselves [with] delicious rice ‘hamburgers.’ I personally go for the Korean BBQ short rib KoJa [burger] and some of the…best-topped fries I’ve had. If this is your first time, my biggest tip is to eat the KoJa right away, as the juicy meat inside will quickly soak through the crispy rice patty. I recommend stopping by if you’re looking for a tasty bite."

Other Bay Area burger spots to make the list:

14. Bear Bitez, Newark

16. The Counter Santana Row, San Jose

38. Five Guys, San Jose

95. Vinsetta Garage, Berkeley