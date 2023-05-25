Food & Drink

5 Bay Area Restaurants Featured in Yelp's Top 100 Burgers in America List

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Looking for your next burger? Yelp is out with its list of the best burgers in America, and five Bay Area restaurants made the cut.

KoJa Kitchen in Berkeley checked in at No. 10 on Yelp's Top 100 Burgers in America list. The Korean-Japanese restaurant serves up their KoJa Burgers on buns made from rice with proteins like Korean barbecue short rib, beef or chicken.

Yelp Elite Austin W. wrote the following review: "KoJa Kitchen has really made a name for themselves [with] delicious rice ‘hamburgers.’ I personally go for the Korean BBQ short rib KoJa [burger] and some of the…best-topped fries I’ve had. If this is your first time, my biggest tip is to eat the KoJa right away, as the juicy meat inside will quickly soak through the crispy rice patty. I recommend stopping by if you’re looking for a tasty bite."

Other Bay Area burger spots to make the list:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

14. Bear Bitez, Newark

16. The Counter Santana Row, San Jose

38. Five Guys, San Jose

95. Vinsetta Garage, Berkeley

food news May 6

Burger King Will Close Up to 400 Stores by the End of the Year

news Apr 18

McDonald's Is Tweaking the Recipes for Its Most Iconic Burgers, Including the Big Mac and McDouble

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkrestaurantsYelp
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us