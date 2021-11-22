Bay Area Retail Robberies: Timeline and Latest Police Updates

Retailers in the Bay Area are on edge after a series of large mobs of people stormed stores over the weekend and robbed them of their merchandise.

The wave of crimes has prompted officials to increase police patrols at shopping centers and even became a topic during Gov. Gavin Newsom's COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

"I have no sympathy, no empathy whatsoever for people smashing and grabbing, stealing people's items, creating havoc and terror in our streets," Newsom said. "None. Period. Full stop. We want real accountability. We want people prosecuted. And we want people to feel safe this holiday season."

Police continue to investigate the crimes and have not said if they are related.

Here's a breakdown of the recent retail robberies reported in the region.

Timeline of Bay Area Retail Robberies

Group Breaks Into Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton

Police are investigating after they say nine people broke into the Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton.

The incident was reported around 1:20 a.m. Monday. Police said the group entered the mall by removing the sliding glass door off its track at an entrance by Men's Wearhouse. Police believe the suspects tried to break into a jewelry store but failed because of metal rollaway gates. The group left after about two minutes inside the mall, according to police, who are not sure if the incident is related to other retail robberies.

Suspects Take Merchandise From Lulumelon in Santana Row

San Jose police are searching for a group of people who robbed the Lulumelon store at Santana Row. The incident was reported at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Smash-and-Grab Robbery at Hayward's Southland Mall

Police in Hayward are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at Sam's Jewelers at Southland Mall. The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

At least nine people broke into the store, used hammers to smash display cases and grabbed merchandise before driving off.

An employee at the mall told NBC Bay Area another jewelry store at Southland was also hit by a smash-and-grab robbery last month.

Dozens Ransack Nordstrom in Walnut Creek

Around 80 thieves ransacked the Nordstrom store in Broadway Plaza about 9 p.m. Saturday. Police said the group also assaulted at least two store employees and pepper-sprayed another. Three suspects were arrested, but dozens fled the scene in vehicles waiting nearby.

#Breaking About 25 cars just blocked the street and rushed into the Walnut Creek Nordstrom making off with goods before getting in cars snd speeding away. At least two people arrested at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/AG3R94M9L3 — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) November 21, 2021

Walnut Creek police have alerted businesses and residents to be on alert following the incident.

Arrests Made After Thieves Hit Louis Vuitton Store in San Francisco's Union Square

Multiple suspects were arrested late Friday after a smash-and-grab robbery at a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco's Union Square, police said.

A city official told NBC Bay Area a group smashed the door of the store and pushed a guard over. There were also reports of thefts and vandalism in the area, police said.

City officials said they will flood the area with police officers to prevent more crimes.

City official says SFPD arrested 6 people after smash and grab at Louis Vuitton. Some officers in riot gear with non lethal weapons out searching for others. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/35gazbNizd — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) November 20, 2021

$50K in Stolen Jewelry Recovered After Fairfield Smash-and-Grab

Three people have been arrested and $50,000 in stolen jewelry has been recovered following a smash-and-grab robbery in Fairfield, police said.

The incident was reported around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, when police responded to reports of people entering a jewelry store in the Solano Town Center mall and using bats and hammers to break the glass counter tops to steal jewelry.

Smash-and-Grab at Sun Valley Mall Jewelry Store

A group of nine people armed with hammers entered a jewelry store in Concord and smashed glass display cases to steal merchandise, police said. The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the Iceberg Diamonds jewelry store inside the Sun Valley Mall.