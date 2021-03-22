In 2018, “Bay Area Revelations” produced a documentary highlighting the important contributions Asians & Asian Americans have made to the Bay Area’s political, arts, philanthropic and culinary worlds. Despite being villified, excluded and imprisoned, Asian immigrants hoped for a better life. Interviews include former Congressman Mike Honda, a survivor of internment camps; Vivek Ranadivé, the first Indian-American to own an NBA team (Sacramento Kings); Dado Banatao, the Filipino tech entrepreneur who helped make personal computers possible; and the An family who opened up one of the first Vietnamese restaurant in San Francisco.