Bay Area Safeway stores make changes in hopes of stopping theft

Safeway has fortified several stores, including some in the South Bay, in hopes of putting an end to rampant shoplifting.

At the Safeway at Tully Road and Capitol Expressway in San Jose, there is now only one way in and one way out.

A new white barrier separates the entrance from the rest of the store. If someone tries to walk out from that area, an alarm will sound and the security guard will direct the person to the only exit.

Before shoppers exit the self-checkout area, they may now be required to scan their receipt to prove they paid.

Safeway did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment on Monday, but in a previous statement, the retailer said, "Recent changes were made at select Safeway stores in the Bay Area to maintain a safe and welcoming shopping experience for customers and associates given the increasing amount of theft."