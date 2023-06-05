Bay Area could see scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms

Wet weather is back in the Bay Area forecast.

After low clouds and some mist to start things off Monday morning, the Bay Area will see increasing chances for scattered showers – and isolated thunderstorms mixed in as well – in the afternoon and evening hours.

Those shower and thunderstorm chances stick around into Tuesday morning.

Shower timeline for Central CA and #BayArea June 5-6, 2023. Best potential for #thunderstorms is Mon afternoon into Tues morning. Take shelter if you hear thunder or see lightning! #cawx pic.twitter.com/VvKhavF0g2 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 5, 2023

Due to the location of low pressure to the south and the counter-clockwise flow around it, showers will be on approach to the Bay Area likely from the east and southeast and drift westward.

