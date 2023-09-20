Several Bay Area school districts make adjustments due to air quality

The smoky skies had several school districts around the Bay Area making some changes on Wednesday.

A blanket of haze and smoke covered Contra Costa County on Wednesday. Just about everyone sees it - or smells it. Ranga Nathan decided not to jog today, with air quality in the area unhealthy for sensitive groups. He’s picking up grandkids from school in Danville and the family took precautions… and the district responded too.

“It’s a good point obviously if the kids have asthma, they should take care for instance my grandson who is here now his dad asked him to wear a mask to make sure he stays safe,” he said.

When the skies reach this level of hazy. Many Bay Area school districts begin offering students the option to stay inside for lunch and recess.

Some districts also cancelled outdoor classes like physical education.

