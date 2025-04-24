Trump Administration

Bay Area school districts face deadline on DEI policies

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Leaders at Bay Area schools might be talking about diversity, equity and inclusion policies on Thursday as it is the deadline for them to confirm they’ll uphold federal rules or risk losing funding.

The commitment is not new, but the focus on DEI is creating confusion.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Local leaders don’t know exactly what it means because there’s no formal definition for DEI and no clear understanding on why the Trump administration could consider why DEI policies would be counter to civil rights.

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Trump AdministrationDiversity & Equality
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us