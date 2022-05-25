Bay Area Schools Increasing Patrols Following Texas Shooting

Following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead, Bay Area schools are taking action to make students, parents and staff feel safer.
Police departments across the region have increased patrols at schools. Among the agencies, the Santa Clara Police Department said "it is our effort to check on our friends in education."
Also in the South Bay, Mountain View Police said patrol presence was increased around schools in the area "to ensure students, staff and parents know that classrooms and campuses are safe."
In the Peninsula, Daly City Police took to Twitter to emphasize that "our children are our world."
"We will continue to be vigilant. Protection of our community and our students are our top priorities," the department said.
In the East Bay, Livermore Police posted on social media photos of officers outside local schools and confirmed that although "there's no direct threat to our campuses, we will continue to be vigilant."
Hopkins Junior High School in Fremont posted a photo on Twitter showing 19 small chairs and two big chairs representing the children and teachers killed in the shooting.
"Sorrow. Anger. Love.," the school tweeted.
In the North Bay, Novato Police said officers will be on campus to show support for teachers, students and parents.
In addition, Foster City will hold a vigil to honor the lives lost at the Texas shooting. The vigil will take place Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Foster City Recreation Center gazebo in Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park, 650 Shell Blvd.