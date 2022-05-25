Bay Area Schools Increasing Patrols Following Texas Shooting

Following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead, Bay Area schools are taking action to make students, parents and staff feel safer.

Police departments across the region have increased patrols at schools. Among the agencies, the Santa Clara Police Department said "it is our effort to check on our friends in education."

Families across the country hugged their children a little tighter last night. There were no words to describe the feelings we share after hearing the news from Texas.



Today, if you see a patrol vehicle at a school, it is our effort to check on our friends in education. pic.twitter.com/MeKputj8SK — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) May 25, 2022

Also in the South Bay, Mountain View Police said patrol presence was increased around schools in the area "to ensure students, staff and parents know that classrooms and campuses are safe."

Our children are our world. Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve increased our presence around schools today to ensure students, staff and parents know that classrooms and campuses are safe.



Our whole heart is with Uvalde, TX. Arms around you all. pic.twitter.com/KsVqfsY1Ds — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) May 25, 2022

In the Peninsula, Daly City Police took to Twitter to emphasize that "our children are our world."

"We will continue to be vigilant. Protection of our community and our students are our top priorities," the department said.

(1/3) Our children are our world. Out of an abundance of caution, there was an increased Daly City Police patrol presence at our schools this morning. We will continue to be vigilant. Protection of our community and our students are our top priorities. pic.twitter.com/h1h002bWDQ — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) May 25, 2022

In the East Bay, Livermore Police posted on social media photos of officers outside local schools and confirmed that although "there's no direct threat to our campuses, we will continue to be vigilant."

This morning, there was an increased #LivermorePD patrol presence at our schools.



While there’s no direct threat to our campuses, we will continue to be vigilant. Protection of our community & our students are our top priorities.



Our thoughts & prayers are with #Uvalde. pic.twitter.com/rjyX721thG — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) May 25, 2022

Hopkins Junior High School in Fremont posted a photo on Twitter showing 19 small chairs and two big chairs representing the children and teachers killed in the shooting.

"Sorrow. Anger. Love.," the school tweeted.

In the North Bay, Novato Police said officers will be on campus to show support for teachers, students and parents.

NPD will provide a presence at @NUSD1 schools throughout the day today. Officers will be interacting with students, teachers and parents to show our support for the community. Keeping our children and the community safe remains our top priority. https://t.co/ArGgCAxw3K pic.twitter.com/Bwh0CvDXM4 — novatopolice (@NovatoPolice) May 25, 2022

In addition, Foster City will hold a vigil to honor the lives lost at the Texas shooting. The vigil will take place Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Foster City Recreation Center gazebo in Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park, 650 Shell Blvd.