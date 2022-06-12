Bay Area Sees Small Amount of Rain Sunday, Fire Danger Increases Monday

The National Weather Service said Sunday afternoon that a frontal boundary moving through the region has brought some light sprinkles to parts of the North Bay Area, but rainfall amounts have generally been a trace to a couple hundredths of an inch.

Cooler and muggy conditions will persist throughout the day. Breezy north winds are forecast to return to Northern California valleys Monday and Tuesday. Combined with dry conditions, these winds will lead to elevated fire concerns.

The back edge to the system bringing drizzle and light rain in spots should move out to the SE by later this evening. Also noteworthy the lenticular/mtn wave clouds near the mtns. The juicy air too should decline as winds turn more WNW into Monday. #OhTheHumidity #CAwx 6/12/2022 pic.twitter.com/fc9A3lc4EV — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) June 12, 2022