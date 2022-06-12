Bay Area Sees Small Amount of Rain Sunday, Fire Danger Increases Monday

The National Weather Service said Sunday afternoon that a frontal boundary moving through the region has brought some light sprinkles to parts of the North Bay Area, but rainfall amounts have generally been a trace to a couple hundredths of an inch.
Cooler and muggy conditions will persist throughout the day. Breezy north winds are forecast to return to Northern California valleys Monday and Tuesday. Combined with dry conditions, these winds will lead to elevated fire concerns.
