Bay Area shoppers head out in search of last minute Christmas gifts

There were still last minute shoppers out in force on Christmas Eve, looking for sales or the last magical gift still eluding them.

One among them was Olivia Rose Rubinelli, who found herself at Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza Sunday morning, still in her pajamas and without makeup, desperately trying to get her hands on one last gift.

Every person had their own reasons for being there the day before Christmas, but they all faced the same dilemma: there was still more shopping to be done.

NBC Bay Area spoke with several people about how they were spending their money in the holiday shopping season and how they were feeling heading into 2024.

“I fear my reputation as a good daughter will be spoiled by this interview because I waited to do my most important Christmas shopping,” Rubinelli said. “But I came here because I know I’m going to find the perfect gift, right?”

Rubinelli said she only guys gifts in person so she can get a feel for it before laying down her money.

“I like the full experience. I like a visceral reaction to whatever I’m purchasing,” she said.

But others said they usually relied on the convenience of buying online, like one Orinda mom who said she was only there Sunday to get family photos with Santa.

In a few days, her family plans to put shopping and Christmas behind them and head off on the annual holiday trip they avoided during the pandemic.

“I’d say it’s more normal. We’re going to be going to Hawaii in a couple of days. So I would say normal. It’s good to be not over-concerned with COVID,” said Orinda resident Victoria, who declined to give a last name.

It was a sentiment a couple of shoppers told NBC Bay Area, that it was beginning to feel like a more “normal” Christmas this year.