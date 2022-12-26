Bay Area Shoppers Make Returns, Search for Post-Christmas Deals

It's the day after Christmas, and for many Bay Area shoppers, that meant heading back to stores either to make returns or find some deals.

Going to the mall on Dec. 26 has become a holiday tradition for many, including the Nevins family.

"We're just doing some returns," Viveka Nevins said. "My sister wanted to get a jersey so we came from Oakridge to Eastridge."

That seemed to be the theme throughout San Jose's Eastridge Mall.

"Just running errands and making some returns, that's about it," Tiffany Allen said. "Seeing what I can find for myself."

A Mastercard report released Monday shows retail sales rose more than 7.5% during the holidays. That's slightly better than expected, but it's lower than the increase last year. Economists believe that's due to inflation and the looming threat of a recession.

The result of all of that is post-holiday bargains and sale signs all over Eastridge Mall.

"I just came to exchange a jersey, but now seeing a lot of the sales and a lot of what Eastridge has to offer, we’re gonna walk around and see what else we can find," Annika Liepelt said. "Probably spend more money."

Malls and shopping centers are hoping for a rush from post-Christmas bargain hunters. Among the biggest bargains are Christmas decorations.