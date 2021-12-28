Bay Area Snow! Cold Blast Covers Tallest Mountains, Dusts Lower Peaks

Snow has made its way to the Bay Area.

While snow has accumulated on the region's tallest peaks such as Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County and Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County, as expected, it also was seen dusting lower-lying peaks and falling in areas as low as 1,000 feet.

Cold air and rain could bring snow as low as 2,000 feet in the Bay Area and possibly ice pellets or sleet to lower elevations. Vianey Arana has your Microclimate Forecast.

Mount St. Helena in Napa County, Mount Allison in Alameda County and Mount Vaca in Napa and Solano counties all had a good dusting of snow early Tuesday.

Snowfall also was caught on video in the Napa County community of Angwin, just east of St. Helena, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

A light snowfall also was captured on video in Calistoga at Mueller Family Vineyards, an area believed to be at about 1,100 feet that reportedly hadn't seen snow since the winter of 1994-95.

Via alertwildfire.org

Cold temperatures were expected to stick around all day Tuesday, with highs staying in the 40s across most of the Bay Area.

Those frigid temperatures along with continued rainfall could keep the higher elevations blanketed with snow for days.

Via alertwildfire.org