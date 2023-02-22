Where Will It Snow in the Bay Area? Here's What Weather Officials Say

Parts of the Bay Area are expected to look more like the Sierra Nevada this week when a storm system brings low elevation snow to the region.

The snow is expected to come in two rounds – the first Wednesday into Thursday morning and the second Thursday afternoon into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The first round will likely feature lighter snowfall, while the second round will be heavier, the weather service said.

For Round No. 1, snow is expected to fall in the Santa Cruz Mountains, on nearby Mount Hamilton and surrounding peaks, and on the higher elevations in northern Sonoma County. Those areas are also slated to see snow during Round No. 2, in addition to peaks in central Sonoma County and Napa County.

Accumulating snow is expected for elevations at or above 2,000 feet, but snow levels could drop to as low as 1,000 feet in some spots, according to the weather service and NBC Bay Area's Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri.

Ranieri added that a rain/snow mix could be seen as low as about 500 feet.

#snowmuch!❄️🚨 Updated SF #BayArea #snow ❄️



Snow levels dipping to 1,000 ft. & potentially lower next 72 hrs!



Rain/snow mix 500 ft. & lower.



BEST CHANCE:

Santa Cruz Mountains - near Mt. Hamilton highest chance 1-3" & above 3,000 ft. 6 to 12"! @nbcbayarea #California pic.twitter.com/90REiq30an — Jeff Ranieri (@JeffRanieri) February 22, 2023