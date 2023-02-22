Bay Area Snow Tracker: View Latest Reports, Photos and Videos

A storm system that brought high winds this week is also bringing low elevation snow to the Bay Area.

Reports of snow in the region started pouring in Wednesday afternoon.

The snow is expected to come in two rounds – the first Wednesday into Thursday morning and the second Thursday afternoon into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The first round will likely feature lighter snowfall, while the second round will be heavier, the weather service said.

For Round No. 1, snow is expected to fall in the Santa Cruz Mountains, on nearby Mount Hamilton and surrounding peaks, and on the higher elevations in northern Sonoma County. Those areas are also slated to see snow during Round No. 2, in addition to peaks in central Sonoma County and Napa County.

Here's a look at the latest reports of snow in the Bay Area:

It's snowing in the Santa Cruz Mountains

Yep, you read that correctly. Video shared with NBC Bay Area on Wednesday afternoon shows snow falling in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Before we get to the video, take a moment to view the following image:

Courtesy Snow off Highway 17 and Summit Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains. (Feb. 22, 2023)

The video below is from a viewer who recorded it off Highway 17 and Summit Road.

It’s snowing in the Santa Cruz Mountains. This is about a 4 minute drive from HWY 17 and Summit Rd.

(Video sent from viewer) @nbcbayarea #CAwx pic.twitter.com/HoIMpdDvie — Ian Cull (@NBCian) February 23, 2023

Snow appears to fall on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz

While it may not be as obvious from the video shared above from Summit Road, a Caltrans traffic camera also spotted what appears to be snow falling on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz.

Check it out! It appears to be snowing on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. https://t.co/Oix49kAImv



[Video: Caltrans] pic.twitter.com/ukO7Prd13E — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) February 23, 2023

Snow hits Los Gatos area

Check out this video shared with our Raj Mathai showing snow falling off Bear Creek Road in Los Gatos.