Bay Area Snow Tracker: View Latest Reports, Photos and Videos

By NBC Bay Area staff

A storm system that brought high winds this week is also bringing low elevation snow to the Bay Area.

Reports of snow in the region started pouring in Wednesday afternoon.

The snow is expected to come in two rounds – the first Wednesday into Thursday morning and the second Thursday afternoon into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The first round will likely feature lighter snowfall, while the second round will be heavier, the weather service said.

For Round No. 1, snow is expected to fall in the Santa Cruz Mountains, on nearby Mount Hamilton and surrounding peaks, and on the higher elevations in northern Sonoma County. Those areas are also slated to see snow during Round No. 2, in addition to peaks in central Sonoma County and Napa County.

Here's a look at the latest reports of snow in the Bay Area:

It's snowing in the Santa Cruz Mountains

Yep, you read that correctly. Video shared with NBC Bay Area on Wednesday afternoon shows snow falling in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Before we get to the video, take a moment to view the following image:

Courtesy
Snow off Highway 17 and Summit Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains. (Feb. 22, 2023)

The video below is from a viewer who recorded it off Highway 17 and Summit Road.

Snow appears to fall on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz

While it may not be as obvious from the video shared above from Summit Road, a Caltrans traffic camera also spotted what appears to be snow falling on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz.

Snow hits Los Gatos area

Check out this video shared with our Raj Mathai showing snow falling off Bear Creek Road in Los Gatos.

