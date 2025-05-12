Lionel Messi

Bay Area soccer fans gather to watch Lionel Messi before match against Earthquakes

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Messi mania is taking over the Bay Area this week.

Inter Miami CF and its megastar, Lionel Messi, are in town to take on the San Jose Earthquakes this Wednesday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

On Monday, Messi and his squad were practicing at the Earthquakes' training facility. NBC Bay Area spotted several fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the global soccer superstar.

Wednesday's contest is one of the Quakes' most anticipated matchups, mostly due to Messi's popularity.

The Quakes announced Monday that single-game tickets for Wednesday's match are completely sold out.

MLS 6 hours ago

San Jose Earthquakes sell out match against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Inter Miami May 10

Inter Miami loses 4-1 to Minnesota, worst MLS loss with Lionel Messi

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Lionel MessiMLSSan Jose Earthquakes
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us