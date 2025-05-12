Bay Area soccer fans gather to watch Lionel Messi before match against Earthquakes

Messi mania is taking over the Bay Area this week.

Inter Miami CF and its megastar, Lionel Messi, are in town to take on the San Jose Earthquakes this Wednesday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On Monday, Messi and his squad were practicing at the Earthquakes' training facility. NBC Bay Area spotted several fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the global soccer superstar.

Wednesday's contest is one of the Quakes' most anticipated matchups, mostly due to Messi's popularity.

The Quakes announced Monday that single-game tickets for Wednesday's match are completely sold out.